System reset: rains eliminate drought in North Dakota

This week’s US Drought Monitor map is showing no drought in North Dakota.

Only portions of Cavalier and Pembina Counties are reading as “abnormally dry,” but everywhere else in the state is normal. Earlier this year much of the state experienced varying levels of drought, along with twice as many wildfires as usual. So what happened?

"It just doesn't stop raining. Kinda sums it up."

That’s Daryl Ritchison, North Dakota’s state climatologist. He says recent rains have also delayed harvest for many area farmers, but the next couple of weeks will not be as wet so it should provide more opportunities to get crops off the fields.

Ritchison says it’s unlikely to see a terribly active fire season this fall, but the increased rains could be setting the stage for the future…

"That green-up probably will continue into the fall. If anything, the problem might end up being next spring. Because of all the excess vegetation we've had because of the wetness now, the fire season next spring, might potentially - you know, depending on what happens in the winter and snowpack, of course - might be enhanced."

Ritchison says current data suggests the upcoming winter may shape up to be colder than average, with closer to average levels of snowfall.