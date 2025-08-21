Legislative interim committee looking at emergency response services

The Legislature's interim Emergency Services Committee is looking at ways to recruit and retain volunteer emergency responders, for fire departments and ambulance services.

But the discussion has also expanded to professional fire and EMS departments.

Ambulance and EMS

A committee member who has an ambulance service in the Bismarck-Mandan area says there is a staffing crisis in emergency medical services.

"We advertised for a our service just recently," said Rep. Todd Porter (R-Mandan). "We said we would pay them, train them and employ them. We had one person interested in coming to work for us."

Porter said he doesn't get it. He said it's a very fulfilling career.

"I don't know that this up-and-coming generation is that kind of a hands-on group of people," Porter said. He said EMS agencies are looking at all angles to fill the open jobs.

"We're having to go look for people who want second careers," Porter said. "We're looking at new Americans who want to start a career path. We're looking at bringing paramedics over from Australia and the United Kingdom, because they have more than they need."

Porter also said the Committee should look at the existing grant program for EMT students.

"Right now, a paramedic coming out of school gets a $10,000 grant," Porter said. "The program costs $17,000."

And Porter suggested having EMT classes available at the high-school level.

Firefighters

North Dakota Fire Marshal Doug Nelson said recruiting firefighters is also becoming tougher. Nelson said both professional and volunteer fire departments are struggling to find staff. He said there are a number of issues with finding staff.

"For the volunteer departments, it's the number of calls and the resources needed," Nelson said.

Nelson also said there are additional requirements for the firefighters.

"We keep progressing as a fire service, and trying to provide the best service that we can, which comes with more challenges and more time spent on the job," Nelson said.

Nelson said he hopes the Committee will come up with some positive solutions to help the fire service with the challenges of recruitment and retention.

North Dakota has about 8000 firefighters. That number includes both professionals and volunteers.