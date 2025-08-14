Interim committee looking at security for state legislators

A Legislative interim committee is discussing what additional security measures should be taken for lawmakers, in the wake of the murder of a Minnesota state representative.

Melissa Hortmann and her husband were shot and killed, and a Minnesota state senator and his wife were wounded. Vance Boelter faces six felony charges.

After that incident, a St. Thomas, North Dakota man was arrested for sending threats to several state lawmakers and the US Attorney. Charles Dalzell is awaiting trial.

The Legislative Council has removed home addresses of lawmakers from its Website.

Legislative Council Executive Director John Bjornson told the Legislative Procedures and Arrangements Committee the Council receives threats, including from Dalzell.

"We've got a mailbox full of mail from him, and a voicemail box full of rants from him as well," Bjornson said. "It's something that's fairly common that we deal with on a regular basis."

Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan (D-Fargo) said she has also received threats. She suggested a formal reporting procedure when threats are made.

"When we get threats, sometimes I ignore them," Hogan said. "The question is: Should I be telling someone when somebody threatens me?"

Hogan said maybe there should be protocols to gather than information.

"Some of us are think-skinned, and maybe we shouldn't be," Hogan said.

The state capitol building has metal detectors, installed during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

The Committee will continue to look at other security measures, such as providing a stipend to lawmakers to add security to their homes.