ND Legislative Council using AI

North Dakota’s Legislative Council has begun a pilot project using artificial intelligence to summarize bills.

It’s open-source from META.

The Council’s Information Technology director, Cody Malloy, said AI is summarizing the past three Legislative session’s bills. Malloy said this could help the Council draft bills.

"Hopefully, in the future, an AI-generated summary could be used as kind of a starting point," Malloy said. He said he's also been working with the National Conference of State Legislatures on an "AI task force."

"What all states are generally doing is insuring there's a human in the loop," Malloy said. "We've insured that — nothing is just automatically generated or published from AI. There is always a human involved, in double-checking that and editing that. So, for right now, we're just in that beginning stages."

John Bockstanz is a spokesperson for META. He said the North Dakota Legislative Council is a leader in using AI. Bockstanz said the open source model allows developers to have control.

"That includes developers who work for government — controls and adapts and optimizes their models to meet their needs fast," Bockstanz said. "It offers government institutions, businesses, and anyone else out there, the ability to retain control over data processing and storage."

The program – Llama – is free.

