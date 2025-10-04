Episode 50 | Rajah Bose, Prickly Pear, Remi Goode, Trevor Hansbury, and Lee Barnes

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 50 features singer-songwriter Rajah Bose, acoustic duo Prickly Pear, indie-folk musician Remi Goode, and Irish songwriter Trevor Hansbury. Plus, novelist Lee Barnes reads from his new book, “Emerald City Blues."

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.