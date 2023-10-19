West Fargo police warn of "lottery scam"

West Fargo Police are notifying local residents of a “lottery scam” that’s been popping up in the area this week.

Rhonda Jorgenson is Community Engagement Officer with the West Fargo Police Department. She says people have been getting letters in the mail that say the recipients are winners of the West Fargo Lottery. The recipients are then instructed to call a number to give their banking information so they can collect their prize money. Jorgenson says this is a textbook scam.

"Cities do not typically do lotteries. The big red flag is that you didn't win a prize you didn't register for. As with any scam, if you do win a prize you shouldn't have to give any account information, or pay for any taxes, shipping or fees for a prize that you won."

Jorgenson says as a rule, you should never give bank account information over the phone, or click links from anyone you don’t recognize.

She says this month’s Coffee with a Cop in West Fargo will address scams. She says anyone who suspects they might be scammed should contact local authorities.

