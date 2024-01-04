NDGOP announces 2024 convention to be held in Fargo

The North Dakota Republican Party has announced its plans for its state convention later this year.

In a statement, NDGOP Chairwoman Sandi Sanford said the party is pleased to announce the convention will take place in Fargo at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex on the 5th and 6th of April.

Sanford said, quote – “Conventions held in the Red River Valley always draw a crowd, and with the upcoming Presidential election, this could easily be one of our largest conventions ever.”

Keynote speaker for the convention will be former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. The party will endorse candidates for several offices, including Governor, Congressional Representative, Insurance Commissioner, Public Service Commissioner, State Auditor and State Treasurer. Delegates will also choose a National Committeeman and Committeewoman to represent the party at the national RNC convention in Milwaukee.