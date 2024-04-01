Becker turns in petitions to get on the 2024 primary ballot for US Representative

Former State Representative Rick Becker (R-Bismarck) has turned in petitions to get his name on the June primary ballot for the Republican nomination for US House.

He did so Monday, at the Secretary of State's office.

Becker told reporters he turned in 1760 signatures, or more than five times the amount required.

"What we have is a campaign that is clearly on its way to victory," Becker said. "We're very happy where things are at."

By party rule, Becker is not eligible to receive the GOP endorsement at the convention, because he ran against John Hoeven for the US Senate seat as an independent, after losing the convention endorsement. He said he will be at the convention – as a delegate. But he said he will not try to overturn that party rule.

"I think the rule is a bad idea," Becker said. "I think they should have changed it — and they should change it next year, when they have the chance. But I don't want to be disruptive to the convention."

Becker said he will be ready to take on the endorsed candidate from the convention at the primary.

Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak is running got the convention endorsement.

Becker said he will run as a “true conservative,” who believes in controlling federal spending, and securing the border.