Evening brings another round of severe weather

One week after devastating severe weather marched across North Dakota, another round of storms is heading into the state this afternoon.

Joshua Adam is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck. He says the threat level for today’s weather events is lower than last week – at a 2 out of 5, leading to scattered activity across the eastern two thirds of the state. He says storms will develop across western North Dakota into the central region, and evolve as they move east. Adam says hazards with these storms could include large hail – up to tennis ball size – strong winds up to 70mph, and there are some smaller chances of a tornado or two in south central regions of North Dakota.

"Really, at the moment, we're anticipating things starting to pop off in the early evening period, around the 6-7pm time frame. There might be some earlier convections, especially further out into the southwestern part of the state. Really though as you start getting into the early evening is where we'll see things start developing. In terms of the evolution of the threats - the main hail threat will probably be in the earlier period of the evening, over central North Dakota. As it starts moving eastward, through the late evening to early-overnight period - the wind threat, the 70mph gusts will probably become more the focus, as we get into that overnight period."

Adam says since there are many events going on, North Dakotans should remain weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings as this next round of storms passes.