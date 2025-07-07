PSC to investigate relationship between utilities and 'home protection plans'

The Public Service Commission has opened an investigation into “home protection plans.”

This, after the PSC received an informal complaint pertaining to the “HomeServe USA” warranty program, and its partnership with a local utility.

"The complaint asserted that the relationship between the two is intertwined with the utilization of the utility's name, causing the perception that the utility is directly involved in the warranty solicitation that HomeServe is pursuing," said Commissioner Jill Kringstad.

Kringstad said the Commission has requested information from Xcel Energy, MDU and Otter Tail Power Company on their relationship with home protection plans.

"The Commission requests that each public utility file written comments that provide an explanation of the business arrangement with HomeServe or other organizations of a similar nature, the utilization of utility branding pertaining to HomeServe, or others relating to the solicitation process, and any other information the Commission should consider."

The initial filings are due in September.