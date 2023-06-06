© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

PSC approves MDU rate settlement

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published June 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT

The Public Service Commission has approved the settlement agreement for MDU electric rates.

The utility had sought an increase of 12.3 percent, or $25.3 million. But under the agreement, worked out between MDU, PSC staff and the interveners, that was lowered to $15.2 million. It’s an overall rate increase of 7.4 percent.

This means residential customers, using 800 kilowatts of power each month, would see an increase of $8.27 cents – but because MDU was granted an interim increase, this will mean another $3.18 per month over what customers are paying now.

The fixed basic service charge will be up by $15.24 per month. MDU had originally asked for $20 per month.

Overall, it’s around 40 percent less than what MDU had initially asked for.

"I'm going to be complimentary to all parties — MDU, our advocacy staff, and the interveners," said Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, who holds the PSC's electric portfolio. "They were really mindful of what it takes to run an effective company — to be efficient, to be reliable, and to find where we can cut costs.'

The new rates will take effect July first.

Tags
Local News MDUNorth Dakota Public Service Commission
Dave Thompson
See stories by Dave Thompson
Related Content