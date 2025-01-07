Kringstad appointed to the PSC

Governor Armstrong has appointed Jill Kringstad to the Public Service Commission.

Kringstad will serve the remainder of Julie Fedorchak’s term. Fedorchak was elected to the US House.

Kringstad has been with the PSC since 2016, and has served as the Commission’s manager of business operations. She had also worked at Basin Electric Power Cooperative, as well as Cody Oil, before joining the PSC staff.

At a Capitol news conference, Kringstad said she’s looking forward to serving on the Commission.

"I know the important role our agency plays, to insure our state and nation have abundant, reliable, affordable power, and to provide a stable regulatory framework for our state's vital industries," Kringstad said. "I look forward to supporting the other important work the Commission does, including reclamation of coal mines, and protecting the public through our various testing and safety programs."

The term is up in 2026.