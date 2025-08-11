© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
PSC to hold hearing on XCEL Energy's latest electric rate case

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published August 11, 2025 at 10:31 AM CDT

The Public Service Commission will hold a formal hearing on a large electric rate case filed by Xcel Energy.

The full rate case asks for $169.2 million from Xcel’s 97,000 North Dakota customers.

"This is a very large increase — I think the largest increase this commission has seen in an electric rate case," said Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart.

The Commission had already okayed an interim rate increase of 11.88 percent, which raised the average electric bill by $11.36. The full request would add another 7.46 percent, or $10.98 to that bill.

"I just want to emphasize what they say are the primary drivers," Haugen-Hoffart said. "Capital investments in electric generation, transmission and distribution system increased operation and maintenance expenses, and increased depreciation."

The hearing begins Dec. 1st.
