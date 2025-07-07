Some North Dakota condominium associations say they're having trouble finding insurance

Some condominium associations said they're having trouble finding insurance for their buildings.

North Dakota's Insurance Department says it has heard from a number of associations.

"We're hearing reports that it's getting harder to place condos, for various reasons, due to the size of the risk at one location," said Insurance Department Property and Casualty Division Director Blaine Bergstedt. "And companies that have multiple condos on their book of business are tightening up their underwriting requirements. So, it's getting harder."

Bergstedt said a few companies have decided to opt out of writing condo insurance. He had a few suggestions for those looking for that kind of insurance.

"You can look at shopping it around with independent agents, that can write it with multiple companies," Bergstedt said. "Possibly looking at higher deductibles that might help keep the premium down."

Bergstedt said another option is to take a look at the condo association's by-laws.

"Sometimes, it may be less favorable to the insurance carrier," Bergstedt said. "So we recommend looking at the by-laws, potentially updating them to see if there is anything they can do to make it more favorable for the insurance companies to come in and look at. They will look at who is taking the risk in certain by-laws. Sometimes, that is required, to update those, to make it more appealing to insurance companies."