Road Construction Season underway

You'll notice the signs, the barricades, the lane reductions.

Road construction season is underway in North Dakota.

"We got an early start this year," said North Dakota Department of Transportation assistant construction engineer Jeff Jirava. "This year, we're going to invest right around $580 million into the system."

Jirava said that will mean 180 jobs around North Dakota. And he said the program is similar to what it was last year.

Jirava said he wants to again ask motorists to be careful when driving in construction zones.

"We always urge people to slow down, buckle up and stay alert," Jirava said. "We want everyone to get home safely — the drivers, the workers, and others out there."

Jirava said the goal is to have zero fatalities and zero serious injuries in and oth of the work zones. He said DOT is encouraging travelers to use the “ND Roads” app, to check out where crews are working.