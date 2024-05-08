NDDOT going to tribal nations to help voters get IDs

Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation will visit four Tribal Nations next week.

"We will be providing residents that do not have a driver's license or other ID, a form of identification, so they can vote in the upcoming election," said DOT Driver's License Division Director Brad Schaffer. "We will verify identities, we take their picture, get their signature, then we come back to Bismarck and will be processing those documents, and mailing them out the next day."

Schaffer said the IDs should arrive in time for the June 11 primary election. He said the IDs are free.

"In order to get one, a person must provide a certified birth certificate," Schaffer said. "If the person changes their name, whether it be a marriage certificate or a divorce decree, or adoption order, and we need proof of Social Security, either a card or a pay stub, with the number on it. And you need proof of a physical address."

Schaffer said DOT will do it again in the fall, to catch some people they may have missed.

DOT officials will be at Standing Rock next Monday, Spirit Lake on Tuesday, the MHA Nation Wednesday and at Turtle Mountain on Thursday.