NDACO: Counties are finding election workers

The June primary is just a few weeks away.

Are counties finding enough poll workers?

"I think we are filling the slots," said North Dakota Association of Counties Executive Director Aaron Birst. "But it has taken more work to get those slots filled."

Birst said there is a challenge for some of the poll workers.

"First of all, it's a long day," Birst said. "You're asking people to come in for first-person training, and for not just an 8 to 5 job, but a 7 to 7 job, with very few breaks."

Birst said poll workers need to be knowledgeable and ready to perform, so that the election goes smoothly.

"That could be pressure situations that people have to deal with," Birst said. He said a number of the poll workers have done it before.

"Most of the faces, you're going to see for the next 10 years," Birst said. "But as those folks retire from the game, we have to find a younger generation to come in and start picking up the slack."

Birst said he hopes people will consider becoming poll workers.

"It (voting) is the most important thing you can do in a democracy," Birst said. "To be a part of that, and see it in action, is pretty cool."

Birst said it's long hours, but you're watching the rights that a lot of people in this world don't have.

" It's something we hope people sign up for," Birst said.

The primary will be held June 11th.