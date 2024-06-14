District 14 incumbents beat back intra-party challenges

A state senator from Fessenden says it’s the hardest he and his two House colleagues have worked in a campaign.

All are Republicans.

Sen. Jerry Klein (R-Fessenden), Rep. Robin Weisz (R-Hurdsfield) and Rep. Jon Nelson (R-Rugby) were denied endorsements for re-election in District 14.

Instead, the district convention chose three others.

Klein said right after that, the three started working for the primary.

"We put up more yard signs than we ever have," Klein said. "We organized more advertising, more campaign cards than we ever have. We put out cards to try and defend ourselves from what I would say were attacks, that were not true."

The attacks came from the Citizens’ Alliance of North Dakota, a group that had been attacking some sitting GOP legislators.

Klein said he and his two running mates did a lot of shoe-leather retail politicking, knocking on doors in the district.

"I probably got closer to my two House colleagues than I ever have," Klein said. "We spoke at least once or twice daily. It was a challenge."

All three won at the ballot box.

Klein said it’s on to the November general election. And he said there may be some lingering hard feelings.

"It's just the way human nature is, Klein said. "I hope that time will heal some of that."