The McKenzie County fair brings the community together

It's early in this year’s fair season, but the McKenzie County fair in Watford City was in full swing this weekend.

Laurel Nelson is on the fair’s planning committee. She says her county’s fair starts earlier in the season than most because they have to accommodate the traveling carnival.

Attendants don’t seem to mind though.

"This year we've had some good concerts going on. It's been pretty busy, there's lots of good food, there's lots of rides; everything you want from a fair."

Hundreds of people passed through the McKenzie County fair this past weekend.

Nelson says a county fair plays an important part in rural life. Events like a demo derby, rodeo, 4H Show, and a 4H Livestock sale bring the community together every year. Nelson says this is the busiest she’s ever seen the fair.

"I think it just gives the community something to do. My favorite part about it, is just getting to see everybody have fun and enjoy themselves. It just gives everybody a little break from the chaos that goes on sometimes."