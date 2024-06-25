University System Chancellor's contract extended by six months

The state Board of Higher Education has voted to extend University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott’s contract until December 31st of 2025.

That would be a six month extension of Hagerott’s contract. And after that, Hagerott will transition to the classroom.

Board member Kevin Black made the motion after the Board came out of an executive session, called to discuss Hagerott’s contract.

"After the expiration of his contract as Chancellor, effective Jan. 1, 2026, the Chancellor would be appointed as 'Distinguished Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Security' with the Dakota Digital Academy and Core Technology Services,' with a salary to be determined no later than Dec. 1, 2025," Black said.

Hagerott said he has been Chancellor for nearly 10 years – and he sids he’s looking forward to helping the system in the 2025 Legislative Session.

Hagerott thanked the Board for what he termed the “transition back to academia.”

"I'm very excited to continue for the next 18 months, which for some people might seem short," Hagerott said. "But now having four grandchildren, 18 months is a long time," Hagerott said. "I look forward to that, and to continue to help North Dakota, because it is really going to be a transformative time."

Hagerott already plans to teach an AI class at NDSU during granted leave time. He also plans to finish a book on technology in education.

