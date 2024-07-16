Hoeven: Sentinel project 'on budget,' but officials are looking for cost savings

Senator John Hoeven met with members of Minot’s Task Force 21, to talk about the efforts to move forward with the “Sentinel” project.

The project is to modernize the nuclear deterrent. The Minot Air Force Based has a dual nuclear mission, which includes the B-52 fleet and missile silos.

Hoeven told the task force the project is moving forward on-budget – but the contractor – Northrup-Grumman – has been asked to find ways to reduce the cost. He said he’d like to see Minot develop a pro-active planning process, to find some savings.

"We can help, not only in addressing some of the cost issues that go with all the construction," Hoeven told the Task Force. "I'm hopeful to also advance Minot Air Force Base in terms of getting work started here sooner, rather than later."

Three Air Force bases are involved – Minot Air Force Base, F. E Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. Minot is scheduled to be the last to have Sentinel completed. Hoeven said one potential way to see cost-savings is to have all three done concurrently.

"It just makes a lot of sense," Hoeven said. "Instead of going into one community, and requiring all those resources at once, which simple supply-and-demand drives up cost, if we spread it across the three communities, then it's a lot more manageable task, and you don't drive up the cost as much."

Hoeven said that advantages Minot AFB, and helps solve the construction cost issue.

"And it moves us up in the process, if we do this concurrently, not sequentially," Hoeven said.

Task force members said they’re willing to do what they can to make it work.

"I think Minot is ready," said Minot City Council president Mark Jantzer. "We're ready to go from being last to being sooner in the process. We will make whatever arrangements and form whatever groups we need to push that forward."

Other Task Force members said Minot’s experience with the oil boom will help make sure there is enough infrastructure – including housing and schools – to support an influx of construction workers.