Secretary of State is also the 'Commissioner of Combative Sports'

Did you know…that one of the duties of North Dakota’s Secretary of State is “Commissioner of Combative Sports?”

It used to be “Boxing Commissioner.”

"With the rise and popularity of mixed martial arts, the Legislature changed the name of it to the 'Combative Sports Commission," said Secretary of State Michael Howe.

Howe said his office licenses and sanctions events and fighters.

"So if you are a mixed martial arts contestant, you must register with our office," Howe said. "If you are a promoter, and want to host and hold an event, you would secure that license with our office."

Howe said the actual Commission has seven members.

"These are North Dakotans, who are passionate about the sport," Howe said. "And they help put on the event with set-up, securing an official, and making sure all the 'Is" are dotted, and the 'Ts" crossed, in holding a contest," Howe said.

Howe said during the height of the oil boom, North Dakota would sanction two or three fights per month in western North Dakota. He said one event was sanctioned in 2023, and 2024 will have two sanctioned events, with the possibility of others.

"There is a renewed interest across the state in holding these events," Howe said.