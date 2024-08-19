West Fargo Police identify individuals in church shooting incident

Police in West Fargo have identified individuals involved in a weekend shooting at a local church that left one man dead.

At 7:48am Saturday, officers responded to a report of an assault and shots fired in the parking lot of Prairie Heights Church on 32nd Avenue in West Fargo. When they arrived on the scene police were informed that an altercation between three people had taken place, and that the individuals were not known to each other.

25-year-old Austin Strom of Browerville, Minnesota was allegedly attempting to unlawfully enter the church when he was confronted by 66-year-old Kent Hodges of West Fargo. 53-year old Donald Barron II of Moorhead observed the confrontation and intervened.

A release from the West Fargo Police Department states that Strom became agitated and attacked Hodges. When Baron attempted to intervene, Strom allegedly advanced at Barron who fired a single shot with his personal handgun.

Hodges and Strom were both transported to a local hospital where Hodges was treated for serious injuries, and Strom was pronounced deceased.

The West Fargo Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 701-515-5500, or send anonymous tips by texting the keyword WFPD to 847411. Tips can also be submitted on the police department’s website.