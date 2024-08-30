Task force on teacher recruitment and retention makes recommendations for the 2025 Legislature

A task force working on the issue of recruiting and retaining teachers has come up with some recommendations to give to Gov. Doug Burgum for consideration in the 2025 Legislature.

The North Dakota Monitor reports the recommendations include onsite child care, funding for a mentorship program for new teachers, and an annual survey of school employees on job satisfaction. The teachers also said there is a need for more mental health and social work resources in schools.

"I do believe they (task force members) raised some very good issues," said North Dakota United president Nick Archuleta. "Now, the interesting part is going to be which of those suggestions will the Governor embrace and include in his budget. But, yeah, they did some good work."

Archuleta said there has also been a lot of discussion around autonomy in the classroom, as well as teachers being treated as professionals.

"They're concerned about some of the rhetoric around K-12 education, that is not very helpful on the part of some politicians," Archuleta said. "So I think that's a very important consideration the task force had, and hope to take some steps to address."

The task force will forward its report to Burgum by September 30th.