Nine measles cases reported in Williams County

The number of reported measles cases in Williams County is now nine.

The state Health and Human Services Department reports all nine were unvaccinated. HHS says those individuals are isolating at home.

The agency says people who were at the Williston Walmart on April 29th, between 2 pm and 5 pm may have been exposed. They are being encouraged to monitor for measles symptoms, and to contact a health care provider if symptoms develop.

Four of the individuals were in Williston schools while infectious. HHS says unvaccinated students from Missouri Ridge Elementary, Williston Middle School and Williston High School have to be excluded from school for a 21 day period following exposure. The Department and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit are working with the schools to notify families.

The Upper Missouri Health Unit has scheduled vaccination clinics tomorrow from 1 to 7 pm, and Friday from 8:30 am to 6 pm. That’s at 110 Broadway in Williston.