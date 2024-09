THE FORMER DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL UNDER LATE NORTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL WAYNE STENEHJEM IS DEAD. KFGO RADIO IS REPORTING TROY SEIBEL WAS LET GO AFTER CURRENT ATTORNEY GENERAL DREW WRIGLEY DISCOVERED SEIBEL AND STENEHJEM'S ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT, LIZ BROCKER, DELETED THOUSANDS OF EMAILS FOLLOWING STENEHJEM'S DEATH IN EARLY 2022. WRIGLEY SAYS HE WAS TOLD THIS MORNING THAT SEIBEL HAD PASSED AWAY AND SAYS HE HAS NO OTHER DETAILS.