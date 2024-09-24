July oil production down slightly in North Dakota

North Dakota’s July oil production numbers are in.

"We're at 1.167 million barrels per day, said North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Oil and Gas Division assistant director Mark Bohrer, in the monthly 'Director's Cut' media briefing. He said the good news is well completions were up — from 55 in June to 79 in July.

"That appears to have slowed the decline a little bit," Bohrer said. "I hope to see that turn around and stabilize."

Bohrer said wells permitted in July reached 100, which he said would help oil production once they came on-line. He also said natural gas production was down .9 percent in July, compared with June.

"Liberty Midstream was down quite a bit — about 50 percent — because of maintenance in the second half of June and July," Bohrer said. "That likely contributed to those numbers."

Gas capture stands at 94 percent – meaning 6 percent is flared.