Pertussis continues to cause concern in Cass County

Public health officials continue to highlight the outbreak of pertussis in North Dakota, but specifically in Cass County.

Dr. Tracie Newman is a pediatrician, and is Public Health Officer at Fargo Cass Public Health. Last week she said Cass County had had 41 confirmed cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, since the beginning of the year – and 15 confirmed cases since August 1st. Since school has resumed, cases are climbing. Newman says as of this week, North Dakota has had 56 confirmed cases of whooping cough statewide for the year, with 21 new cases since August 1st. Cass County has had one more confirmed case since August 1st, for a total of 16 cases. Newman also says one individual is currently hospitalized with pertussis.

She says the current spike in cases is primarily in very young children under the age of five.

"I think we're seeing our childcare centers and daycare centers be impacted, and now we're starting to get positive cases and exposures in our schools as well. So we're really wanting to alert the public that we're seeing this, it's out there. People who have had whooping cough or even have had a vaccine for this can be at risk for repeat infection after about five to ten years. This is one where being up to date on your vaccination is really you and your family's best protection."

The uptick in cases is attributed to lower vaccination rates, due to public mistrust following widespread misinformation. Newman says when it comes to serious illnesses that can be easily preventable, that’s a major problem.

"Misinformation, and disinformation, has been deemed a public health crisis actually. By the surgeon general."

She says while every family may have individual concerns, she urges people to consult with trusted medical providers about vaccines.

"Generally speaking, I think just having trusted sources of information and trusted sources of data - obviously, your personal health care provider, that's our full time job. We've undergone a lot of training to stay up to date on the latest recommendations. I think local public health units as well as our state department of health is very well versed in trying to put out evidenced based and safe recommendations. The CDC, any academy of a medical profession - so the American Academy of Pediatrics, for example - is going to be putting out the most timely, up to date information."

Newman says to be weary of outliers of information, or by any health claims made by anyone who wants to sell products.