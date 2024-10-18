USDA grants $22 million to Standing Rock to improve broaband access

The US Department of Agriculture has announced a $22 million grant to the Standing Rock Tribe, to help homes, businesses, farms and schools have broadband Internet access.

The money comes from the federal ReConnect program.

USDA Rural Development Under Secretary Dr. Basil Gooden traveled to Standing Rock to make that announcement. He then visited the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives headquarters in Mandan.

"It was important for me to be there (at Standing Rock) to show that we are good partners, we want to collaborate," Gooden said in an interview. "But also to recognize the tremendous work that they're doing. These things just don't happen by themselves. It takes persistence and functionality, and they have that at Standing Rock — and I wanted to recognize that as well."

The grant will benefit 428 individuals, 104 farms, 16 businesses and three schools in Sioux County, North Dakota and Corson County, South Dakota.

"I'm just really surprised, and a little bit disappointed that we're still talking about the lack of broadband in the United States," Gooden said. "We've been talking about this for about three decades now."

Gooden said there are still places without connectivity.

"I think that's a big problem," Gooden said. "We're working and doing everything we can with these communities to try and provide resources to help them get connected."

The grant will go to Standing Rock Telecommunications.

USDA also announced a $200,000 grant to the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives for economic development efforts.