© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Corps of Engineers: Missouri River system is in 'drought management' status

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published October 29, 2024 at 10:46 AM CDT
Dave Thompson

The chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division of the US Army Corps of Engineers says the Corps has gone into drought management status.

The Corps held a meeting in Bismarck on the Missouri Basin water management plan.

"The reservoirs have dipped into what we call our 'carryover pool,' or 'conservation pool,'" said John Remus in an interview. "We're serving all the purposes, maybe at a little bit lesser level."

Remus said this will likely carry into 2025.

"It hasn't rained here in North Dakota in a long time, or in the upper basin anywhere," Remus said. "We're looking at a fairly dry winter, or lesser runoff in the spring."

Remus said the Corps plans to closely monitor the mountain and plains snowpack this winter. But he said reservoir levels and releases will likely be lower than average.
Tags
Local News Missouri River management
Dave Thompson
See stories by Dave Thompson
Related Content