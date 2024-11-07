Governor elect Kelly Armstrong gets ready for office

The race for governor is over in North Dakota and governor elect Kelly Armstrong reflected on his race against democrat candidate Merril Piepkorn.

"I think the rest of the world could learn a lot from how we debate in North Dakota. I served in one session with Merrill in the state senate. I really, really like Merrill. It's a tough hitch to run as a Democrat in North Dakota right now. The national politics is so far away from what most North Dakotan's believe and anyone who steps into the arena and takes the effort and goes and does all of that it, I have nothing but respect for. It was a pleasure to run against him."

Armstrong says he hopes to bring that same civility to Washington as he finishes out his term as the state’s sole representative in congress. He says there’s still time to pass a farm bill and come up with a good budget before he resigns from his congressional seat on December 14th.

"We can figure out the most reasonable responsible way in which we can get a government funding bill set up, so President Trump doesn't walk into a funding fight."

Armstrong will be sworn in as governor on December 15th and will then work on the state budget recommendations left by current governor Doug Burgum.

