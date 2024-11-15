Fargo Police release names of officers, deceased in shooting incident

Fargo Police have released the names of individuals related to an officer involved shooting in south Fargo this week that left one man dead.

65-year-old Peter Greco had made several calls for medical assistance and suicidal ideation on the morning of Wednesday, November 13. After unsuccessful attempts to help him, Greco exited a home holding a handgun. Two officers fired on him, and he ultimately died.

Fargo Police Sergeant Lucas Mock and Officer Princeten Harris discharged their weapons, and have since been placed on paid administrative duty pending an investigation into the incident by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Sergeant Mock is an eight year veteran of the department, obtaining the rank of Sergeant in 2021. He currently serves as day shift manager in the Neighborhood Services Division, and is the Commander of FPD’s Crowd Management Team. He also served on the SWAT team for four years and was an instructor in the Training and Development Unit.

Officer Harris has served in the department for ten months, and is a recent graduate of Fargo Police Academy Class VII. He is currently completing his field training in the FPD Police Training Officer program.