Mathern bill would appropriate $100 million for regional acute psychiatric services, only $5 million for the state hospital

A state Senator from Fargo has introduced a measure to establish regional acute psychiatric treatment and residential support services.

Sn.t Tim Mathern’s (D-Fargo) bill would establish four regions, and require the state Department of Health and Human Services to build 24 bed treatment facilities in those regions, or contract with private entities to provide those services.

"The evidence of people getting well or staying well, when they have mental illness, or substance use disorder, says they are in the best position when they are close to their homes and communities, getting treatment while maintaining treatment activities," Mathern said.

Mathern’s bill sets aside $100 million to establish the regional centers. It also includes $5 million for renovations at the State Hospital in Jamestown, and would make the hospital a place to serve individuals who are under the custody of the Department of Corrections.

DHS has proposed $300 million for a new state hospital.

"Having a new state hospital is contrary to the evidence, and a total waste of $300 million," Mathern said.

Mathern’s bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Matt Ruby (R-MinOT, who will chair the House Human Services Committee.