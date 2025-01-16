Bonding proposal includes $300 million for a new state hospital

In his proposed executive budget. Gov. Kelly Armstrong suggests a bonding package that includes $300 million for a new state hospital in Jamestown.

"There are different cost estimates that will be discussed this session," Armstrong said. "But this is an important project."

Armstrong said every month in delaying that project adds $1 million to the cost.

Sen. Tim Mathern (D-Fago) is proposing using $100 million to establish regional mental health treatment centers, and spending much less on a new state hospital.

Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Brad Bekkedahl (R-Williston) said he’s open to Mathern’s idea.

"Crisis care within the first four to eight months in a hometown facility could alleviate some of the beds we need in Jamestown," Bekkedahl said. "We'll discuss that."

But Bekkedahl said he thinks the state will need both.

The governor has proposed an overall $464 million bonding package. Besides the state hospital, it includes money for airport improvements in Fargo, Grand Forks and Dickinson, and $44.2 million for the military gallery at the North Dakota Heritage Center.

House Appropriations Committee chairman Don Vigesaa says he has a few questions about the bonding package.

"With large reserves, do we really need to borrow money at this time," Vigesaa said.