Rock stars: Bottineau geology students propose new North Dakota symbol

North Dakota could be getting its first-ever state rock: a cola-colored stone called Knife River Flint.

The idea came from a group of young geology enthusiasts from Bottineau Public Schools, who discovered last year that North Dakota is one of two states lacking an official rock.

Members of the so-called Bottineau Rockhounds club traveled to the Capitol last week to tell lawmakers why they should approve House Bill 1186 and give Knife River Flint that title.

The rock is only found in North Dakota, for one. Because it’s easy to shape, it has been mined by Native cultures for thousands of years.

“Knife River Flint is a smooth, durable rock that is made of very small crystals which makes it easy to chip in various forms and turn into useful tools,” fifth grader Grace Motl told members of the House Political Subdivisions Committee on Thursday.

It was traded widely and has been found in archaeological sites across the continent, according to the Rockhounds.

“It has been an important stone for trading by many different cultures throughout North Dakota’s history,” Avery Kitzman, a sixth grader, said.

Knife River Flint prevailed among four other suggestions proposed by the Rockhounds, said fifth grade teacher and club adviser David Cauley. Those included chalcedony, aventurine, moss agate and prairie agate.

They held an election to determine the winner.

“Since this last year was a big election year, we decided that it would be a really fun idea to have our own election that could teach students how elections work,” Cauley told lawmakers.

Cauley’s wife, Michelle — an instructor at Dakota College and another adviser to the Bottineau Rockhounds — said the college, three local high schools and Rockhounds clubs in Bismarck and Grand Forks participated in the contest, too.

The Bottineau Rockhounds even made campaign posters to hang up in the hallway.

“The school was just abuzz for the two or three weeks before the election,” Cauley said.

In all, 541 votes were cast. Knife River Flint emerged the victor with 56% approval.

Rep. Dan Vollmer, whose district includes Bottineau, is sponsoring the bill. Vollmer and Rep. Macy Bolinske, who carried the bill on behalf of the House Political Subdivisions Committee, brought samples of Knife River Flint to the House floor on Friday to show their peers.

The House voted unanimously to forward the bill. It’ll also need approval from the Senate.