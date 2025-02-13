Trump taps North Dakota’s Baesler for spot in Department of Education

North Dakota Superintendent of Schools Kirsten Baesler has been nominated to be part of President Donald Trump’s administration, Gov. Kelly Armstrong said Wednesday in a statement congratulating her.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Baesler would be the next assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education.

The position oversees the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education at the Department of Education. One of the roles of the office is to assist state and local school districts in improving outcomes for students from preschool through high school.

Baesler said in a statement late Wednesday she is excited for an opportunity to support the education of more than 49 million children and their families.

“This is an opportunity to build on the relationships I’ve formed with fellow state education leaders over the past 12 years to implement the changes that will help our students become future-ready citizens,” Baesler said. “I look forward to working alongside Secretary-designate (Linda) McMahon to deliver on President Trump’s education agenda and return education decisions to the states.”

The news comes at a time when the Department of Education is being targeted by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to find budget cuts. In a social media post Monday, the department said it terminated 89 contracts at the Education Department.

Armstrong said Baesler’s experience as state superintendent, an educator, vice principal and school board member put her in a position to bring “common sense” to the Department of Education.

“She understands that decisions affecting local schools are best left to local school districts, with guidance from the state and limited involvement from the federal government,” Armstrong said in a statement.

Armstrong said Baesler plans on staying on as state superintendent until she is confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He added he will appoint a new superintendent once she resigns from her position at the Department of Public Instruction and an election for the office will be held in November 2026.

The position is nonpartisan, though Baesler has in the past sought a letter of support from the Republican Party.

Baesler, a native of Flasher, was first elected state superintendent in 2012 and has won reelection to the position three times, most recently defeating Jason Heitkamp in 2024 with 57% of the vote.