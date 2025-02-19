Hunter, North Dakota teacher wins the prestigious Milken Educator Award

A Hunter, North Dakota teacher won the prestigious Milken Educator Award. The award is given to educators across the nation each year to honor exceptional people in the education field. This year, the award will be given to only around 45 professionals from coast to coast.

Northern Cass Elementary School teacher Jessica Stoen said she was shocked when Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler and a team from the Milken Family Foundation made the announcement at an all-school assembly.

"Like, I could not even physically stand up, I was in such shock that they chose me — that they honored me with this prestigious award for educators."

Stoen has been teaching for 15 years, mostly in the second-grade classroom. Though Milken is recognizing her for her personalized teaching strategy, hands on lessons, and leadership in her school, Stoen says what makes her classroom so successful, is a welcoming environment.

"I really feel, genuinely at my heart is just loving on my kids, and that's how I approach learning and teaching."

Stoen says the teaching profession often has a bad reputation, but the rumors are usually far from reality. She hopes that prospective teachers won’t let that stop them.

"There's a lot of noise coming from the outside is not very positive related to education and teaching, but if your heart is in it and you're here for the right reasons, you're just going to love what you do."

The Milken Educator Award includes a 25-thousand-dollar cash prize and access to a network of other award winners.