Armstrong requests presidential disaster declaration after June 20-21 storms

North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong has submitted a request for a presidential major disaster declaration for severe storms that impacted the state June 20-21.

The storms produced more than 20 tornadoes and a derecho, a straight –line wind storm that caused widespread damage estimated at about $11.5 million. Four people lost their lives, 37,000 customers lost electricity and thousands of trees were damaged in addition to grain bins, homes and other private property.

In a statement provided by his office, Armstrong said the system was unlike anything North Dakotans have seen in recent history, and hopefully something they never see again.

Armstrong declared a statewide disaster on June 21 in response to the storms.

The presidential disaster declaration would make FEMA Public Assistance funding available to cover costs.

19 counties were included in the declaration; Barnes, Burleigh, Cass, Eddy, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Griggs, Kidder, McLean, Morton, Oliver, Ransom, Sheridan, Sioux, Steele, Stutsman, Traill and Wells.

Impacts also occurred in Mercer, Nelson and Richland Counties, but not enough to exceed the damages threshold for FEMA assistance.

The counties with the highest public damage assessment totals were Oliver County at $2.6 million, Cass County at $1.5 million, Barnes County at $1.3 million and Stutsman County at $1.1 million.