XCEL Energy electric customers in North Dakota will see a bill credit soon

Xcel Energy electric customers will soon see a credit on their monthly bills.

It comes as a refund of the production tax credits on nuclear energy, that were in the “Inflation Reduction Act” of 2022.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission approved the credit.

The refund amount to North Dakota customers as a whole is $12.4 million.

"The refund for the nuclear PTC amount is equivalent to $53.83 for an average residential customer over the 12-month period," said Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart. She said it will be a separate, identified line item on the customers' bills.

Commission Chairman Randy Christmann voted for the credit. But he said the whole idea of providing production tax credits for existing nuclear power plants made no sense.

"Yeah, we'll get to distribute that money," Christmann said. "But it's to the same people that have to pay it in to the federal government, to get these resources."

Customers will see these credits on their bills this fall.