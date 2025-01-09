Xcel Energy granted interim electric rate increase

Xcel Energy’s North Dakota electric customers will see higher rates on their monthly bills, effective Feb. 1st.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission granted the utility an interim increase, while the Commission considers a rate case XCEL filed late in 2024.

In the main rate case, Xcel is asking for a 19.3 percent rate hike, which would add another $22.34 to the bill.

Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart said under state law, utilities are eligible for an interim increase.

"The (interim) rate increase would result in an increase in annual revenue for Xcel of $27.3 million," Haugen-Hoffart said. "That's an 11.88 percent increase, which equates to a monthly impact on a residential bill of $11.36," Haugen-Hoffart said.

If the PSC decides on a permanent increase less than the interim rate, customers would receive a refund.