XCEL Energy on track to shut down its last coal plant

By 2030, XCEL Energy will close its last coal plant.

And that means the utility will rely on nuclear and renewable power, and natural gas “peaker” plants.

"Nuclear will be very important from a baseload standpoint," XCEL'S regulatory manager for North Dakota, Alex Nesbien, told the Legislature's interim Energy Develop and Transmission Committee. "And the natural gas peaker plants will be come more important as time goes on."

XCEL is planning to build one of the peaker plants in eastern North Dakota. Nesbien said the peakers would also be used when renewable energy isn't readily availabel.

"Sometimes, the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow," Nesbien said. "Having nuclear as baseload and more peaker plants, along with more transmission lines, it's all gotta work very well together. "

Nesbien said that's what keeps people at XCEL working as to how to keep the lights on, and keep the power affordable.

As to how much the change may cost consumers, Nesbien said it will likely be relatively small.

"Probably a .9 percent increase in rates," Nesbien told lawmakers. "At the national level, it'll be close to 2 percent."

Nesbein said that's well below the inflation rate.

