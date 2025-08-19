FMWF Chamber hosts Hoeven for roundtable discussion

The Fargo-Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce held a roundtable discussion with North Dakota’s senior US Senator John Hoeven.

Hoeven, a Republican, discussed many things he’s working to advance in Washington DC, as well as a number of initiatives he supports in the Trump Administration.

He was asked about trade deals and the effects of tariffs on the country’s economy. Hoeven says while the tariffs are having effects on importers and consumers, he believes the administration is working on good deals.

“The net on it is, one, people understanding and digesting what these agreements are; two, figuring out something with China, which is one of the main points I want to talk to them about; and three, I think, particularly – starting to get some of these sales moving. Those would be the keys.”

Administrator for Cass County, Robert Wilson, asked Hoeven about SNAP and Medicaid impacts from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and how they’re shifting costs from federal to local entities. He says for many local governments, that may present challenges. Hoeven doesn’t think so. He says the incentives in the bill will keep North Dakota compliant.

“In the Senate, we set up an incentive approach. If a state has a six percent or lower error rate, the feds pay the whole thing – so you don’t have a cost share. It’s a win-win. If you have a six percent or lower error rate, you’re saving tax dollars, and you don’t have a cost share. We’re at eight percent now, but some of that is overpayment. We’re already working with Governor Armstrong, and I think we’ll be in good shape there. So that’s food stamps. In the case of Medicaid – if you’re providing it to illegal aliens, or you don’t follow the work requirement, that’s when you have an issue.”

Hoeven was also asked about critical employment support for legal immigrants in North Dakota, which has been paused for seven months. Dan Hannaher is Field Director with Global Refuge.

“Employment programming is critical to train up legal immigrants and refugees so they can work, and they are so vitally needed in our communities. Immigration support through Labor, Health and Human Services funding is critical – especially in light of the SNAP and Medicaid eligibility changes affecting refugees and other lawful populations. It’s going to be a hard hit on those folks.”

Hoeven says one million people are allowed to legally immigrate to the US every year, and it will take more time to sort out illegal immigration. He says until the border is secure and reforms are made, it may be difficult to get support for organizations like Global Refuge.