Rural ND clinics receive 215 ultrasound devices

Rural hospitals and health care centers across the state will soon be getting new ultrasound imaging devices thanks to a 27.4 million dollar grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Walter Panzirer, a Trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust says 69 North Dakota hospitals and health centers will get help in purchasing 215 ultrasound imaging devices.

Panzirer says an ultrasound is a crucial device for good health care.

"Most people think ultrasounds are only for OB. No, it's used for cardiovascular, it's used for different types of abdominal issues and digestive issues as well. So there's tons to be done with ultrasound."

The initiative also includes millions of more dollars to expand sonographer training in the state.

Panzirer says this is all part of the Trust’s Rural Health Care program.

"The Rural Health Care program is focused on basically leveling the playing field. I believe that your zip code should not determine your health care outcomes, and unfortunately in rural America it often does. At the Helmsley Charitable Trust, we level the playing field in a variety of ways."

The Helmsley Charitable Trust has committed $72 million to fund ultrasound equipment and training initiatives for rural communities and underserved populations in Nevada, Minnesota, Wyoming, and North Dakota.