Dancing Dakota could soon be North Dakota’s official state waltz after its bill was heard before the Senate Agriculture and Veterans Affairs committee. Having already passed through the house, all it needs to do is get through the senate and be signed by the governor.

Bill 1397 would establish a state waltz and allow the chairman of the North Dakota council on the arts to designate someone to serve as the official state troubadour for a term of five years.

Chuck Suchy of Mandan wrote Dancing Dakota and would be the first state troubadour.

The bill is being sent to the senate floor with a unanimous do pass recommendation.