House passes bill for food bank distribution center

The state House has passed a bill that would provide $5 million toward a new food distribution facility for the Great Plains Food Bank.

"They have outgrown their present location, and they hope to expand to meet the rising demand for food, to provide more food, more often," said Rep. Dwight Kiefert (R-Valley City). He said in 2023, the Food Bank delivered 15 million pounds of food to 156,000 North Dakotans.

"That's over 20 percent of our population," Kiefert said. "That's one-in-five."

Kiefert said 15 percent of those being served are seniors, and 35 percent are children.

"This food goes to some of the most needy people in our state," Kiefert said.

Kiefert said the Food Bank is also conducting a fund raising campaign for the new facility, and it has chosen a location in Fargo.

HB 1143 passed on a 71 to 16 vote. It now goes to the state Senate.