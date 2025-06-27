Legislative Management looking at what lawmaker can or should do with a line item veto from Gov. Armstrong

The Legislative Management Committee is looking at a question over a line item veto error made by Governor Armstrong – and what it should do about it.

It happened in a section of the budget bill for the state Department of Commerce. In his veto message to the Legislature, Armstrong said he objected to a $150,000 one time grant to fund a homelessness liaison position in a Native American-focused organization. But when the bill was sent back, the entire section of the bill that the grant was in was “x-ed” out. That section also included $25 million for housing projects, and $10 million to combat homelessness.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Armstrong’s message was “clear and unambiguous,” and that lays out what was to be cut.

The Legislative Council told the Management Committee this opinion seems to contradict the Constitution, as well as judicial precedent.

The Committee has asked the Council to do some further research over the next week, and outline the options and potential costs. The Council has said the options are a special Legislative session, a potential case to go to the state Supreme Court, or do nothing.

"We need to understand the Governor's veto, and not have to rely on what the AG will tell us," said House Speaker Robin Weisz (R-Hurdsfield). "That's not the way it is supposed to work."

Weisz said the Legislature wants to do what's right.

"But in the end, we don't want to waste money either," Weisz said. "I don't think anybody wants to come back, just so we can override a veto. But if that's what needs to be done, I think everyone is going to be on board."

Lawmakers say it’s possible the Legislature could do a one-day session to take care of the issue.