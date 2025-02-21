"Wishcycling" slows down recycling collection process

In communities across North Dakota, many residents place recyclable materials like plastic jugs, cardboard and glass bottles into separate bins to be picked up by their city’s recycling program. But confusion about what materials can be recycled is causing problems down the line.

Jen Pickett is Recycling Supervisor at the City of Fargo. She says “wishcycling” is a common problem among residents who participate in the recycling program. Pickett says “wishcycling” is when residents have items they aren’t sure what to do with, so they place them in recycle bins with the hope – or wish – they can be recycled.

"99 percent of it needs to go in the garbage."

Pickett says today alone, she’s received many pictures from drivers out collecting recyclables and having to leave items behind – like plastic bags full of garbage, pieces of household trim, broken toys, textiles, backpacks and other items. She says when items that should be placed in the garbage end up in recycling, it makes sorting those items difficult.

"When you put your plastic bottles and cans in a garbage bag and you throw that into your bin, and it makes it way to Minneapolis - somebody has to tear that bag open to get the materials out, if it makes it that far. Likely the bag is going to get stuck on the separating pieces of machinery, so what happens is twice a day that entire factory has to shut down. Workers have to go in with utility knives, cut those bags off the machines, slowing down productivity, creating safety hazards... plastic bags do not belong in any recycling bin at the curb, or at the drop sites."

Pickett says Fargo sorts some smaller materials downtown, and sends the rest to a sorting facility in Minneapolis. Plastic grocery bags can be returned to grocery stores in plastic bag “take back” bins.

She says participation in the city’s recycling program is around 93 percent, which is excellent. But she says participants need to work on participating in the right way.

The only items allowed into recycling bins are plastic bottles, jugs and tubs numbered 1-7, aluminum, tin and steel cans, and flattened cardboard, junk mail and office paper.