Dr. Corey Steiner is new Superintendent of Fargo Public Schools

The Fargo Board of Education has unanimously chosen Dr. Cory Steiner for the position of superintendent of schools.

Steiner was chosen for the post after Dr. Rupak Gandhi resigned last summer to start a business.

The search for a new superintendent took four months and attracted 19 candidates, with three finalists being chosen for full-day interviews.

Steiner is currently the superintendent of the Northern Cass School District and has been since 2014. He began his career as a social studies teacher and athletic director at Rhame High School in Rhame, and then taught social studies and technology at Beulah Middle and High Schools. His administration career began at Des Lacs-Burlington High School, and later served as assistant principal and principal at West Fargo High School. He holds degrees from Dickinson State University and the University of North Dakota.

Dr. Steiner says Fargo Public Schools is home to a supportive community with a strong sense of pride, which enables the district to have a real impact on its community. He says his new role offers an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the lives of learners, educators and families.