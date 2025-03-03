"Everyone has the right to read what they want," say protesting readers

Protests were organized at public libraries across the state this weekend, but instead of colorful signs, participants brought fold out chairs and blankets. Instead of chanting, they silently read books.

On Saturday, protesters outside the Fargo Public Library were enjoying a variety of books.

"I brought a book called Sister Outsider."

"I am reading a book called We Could Be Rats by Emily Austin. It's a book of the month pick, so I always pick a fun book to read."

"Ten Days in a Mad-House. It's about Nellie Bly. She was a reporter in New York who got herself put into an insane asylum, essentially to document the treatment of the people who were there."

These citizens were taking part in Right to Read ND’s Read-Out protest to show opposition to Senate Bill 2307. The bill would require a public or school library to remove “explicit sexual material” or place it in an area off limits to anyone under the age of 18. It would also require North Dakota’s attorney general to investigate any complaint about a library alleged to have offered that material to minors.

Corian Clark is an elementary school librarian. She says she takes this bill personally.

"I have expertise, I have gone to school, I have degrees, and I know what is and isn't appropriate for my students. And it's frustrating to have legislators try and go on a witch hunt to try to prosecute orcharge me or my colleagues, or other librarians just for ensuring that students and people are able to have access to books."

Greg Clark was seated next to her, and echoed that sentiment. He says the bill appears to have good intent, but he interprets it differently.

"The examples that legislators give all happen to be about protecting young people from ideas that they don't like, and those ideas are not all inappropriate."

Clark says he serves on the Fargo Board of Education.

Fargo resident Tiffany Brandon wore four layers as she thumbed through her copy of Ten Days in a Mad-House. She says every book deserves a reader.

"Not believing in something doesn't mean it doesn't exist, and to try to ban any book to me is an egregious way to try and keep people from becoming powerful, and becoming knowledgeable. And I think every book has a person out there who deserves to read it and try to learn from it. Trying to go after people who allow the public to have access to books is ridiculous - they're only doing their job to try to allow every one of us a fundamental right that we have in this country."

Senate Bill 2307 was passed on a vote of 27-0, and has yet to be heard in the House.