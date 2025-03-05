Minimum wage resolution gets House hearing

On the state legislature’s first day back from break, committees met to hear a number of bills and resolutions. One resolution heard by the House Industry, Business, and Labor committee was HCR 3032, which would create and enact a new minimum wage.

If passed, the resolution would raise the minimum wage from the federally required 7.25 to a state wage of 9.25. It would also raise the minimum wage each year to be adjusted for an increase in the cost of living.

Representative LauriBeth Hager of Fargo introduced the resolution, saying the current minimum wage doesn’t even begin to cover the cost of living.

"If only one person in our state is receiving only $7.25 per hour, that is one person living in poverty who's life can be improved."

Hager says about 200 people in North Dakota currently earn minimum wage.

Committee members were concerned about what this could mean for those who’s main income source is tips, or those who earn minimum wage on a supplemental basis like high schoolers.

Opposition to the resolution say the labor market heavily controls the wage right now and business owners are already struggling to pay what people are asking. Mike Rud represented the ND Retail Association in opposition to a higher minimum wage.

"Retail wages in the state of North Dakota, I can tell you, when I talk to my members, it's the number 1 concern out there right now. It's what they're having to pay to get people to even take an entry level job as a store associate at a convenience store or a hardware store. You're looking at 16 to 20 dollars an hour."

The committee took no action at this time.